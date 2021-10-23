Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Landscape protection volunteers set off

    Landscape protection volunteers set off

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    10.23.2021

    Photo by Bardia Khajenoori 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    A team of volunteers heads
    off into the Panzer Local
    Training Area on Landscape Protection Day 2021. Photo by Bardia Khajenoori.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 11:16
    Photo ID: 6998122
    VIRIN: 211023-O-VD177-964
    Resolution: 2560x1703
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landscape protection volunteers set off, by Bardia Khajenoori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Partnership keeps nature at Panzer Training Area thriving

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    conservation
    volunteerism
    environment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT