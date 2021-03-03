Stuttgart High School Senior Jackson Barriger poses

for a photo with his family after signing his letter of

intention to join the cross country team at Methodist

University in North Carolina. Barriger’s older sister

Geneva, who also attends Methodist University,

watched the signing ceremony virtually.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:44 Photo ID: 6998059 VIRIN: 210303-O-VD177-479 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 7.79 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Signing ceremony, by Bardia Khajenoori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.