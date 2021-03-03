Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signing ceremony

    GERMANY

    Photo by Bardia Khajenoori 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Stuttgart High School Senior Jackson Barriger poses
    for a photo with his family after signing his letter of
    intention to join the cross country team at Methodist
    University in North Carolina. Barriger’s older sister
    Geneva, who also attends Methodist University,
    watched the signing ceremony virtually.

