Stuttgart High School Senior Jackson Barriger poses
for a photo with his family after signing his letter of
intention to join the cross country team at Methodist
University in North Carolina. Barriger’s older sister
Geneva, who also attends Methodist University,
watched the signing ceremony virtually.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6998059
|VIRIN:
|210303-O-VD177-479
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|7.79 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signing ceremony, by Bardia Khajenoori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT