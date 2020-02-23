MICC commanding general to lead Army Contracting Command

Army officials announced today announced the selection of the Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler as the next commanding general of the Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, and identified Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey as the next Mission and Installation Contracting Command senior leader. Beeler has served as the MICC commanding general since July 2019, and Lowrey has been serving as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command since August 2020.

