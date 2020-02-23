Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICC commanding general to lead Army Contracting Command

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2020

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Army officials announced today announced the selection of the Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler as the next commanding general of the Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, and identified Brig. Gen. Douglas Lowrey as the next Mission and Installation Contracting Command senior leader. Beeler has served as the MICC commanding general since July 2019, and Lowrey has been serving as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command since August 2020.

