A performer plays the "ryuteki," a traditional flute, during a "gagaku" (Japanese court music) concert held Dec. 5 at the Higashi-chiku Bunka Center in Zama City, Japan. The Zama International Association hosted the free concert specifically for foreign citizens who live or work in the Zama City area. A number of Camp Zama community members attended the concert.



The performance included a bilingual explanation of the origins and history of gagaku, the oldest form of music and dance in Japan that dates back to the Heian period (794 to 1185); the different instruments used; and several musical and dance performances.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 05:31 Photo ID: 6997948 VIRIN: 211205-O-PR478-223 Resolution: 1560x1027 Size: 111.3 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Gagaku' performance for Camp Zama community members, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.