'Gagaku' performance for Camp Zama community members

A performer plays the "ryuteki," a traditional flute, during a "gagaku" (Japanese court music) concert held Dec. 5 at the Higashi-chiku Bunka Center in Zama City, Japan. The Zama International Association hosted the free concert specifically for foreign citizens who live or work in the Zama City area. A number of Camp Zama community members attended the concert.
The performance included a bilingual explanation of the origins and history of gagaku, the oldest form of music and dance in Japan that dates back to the Heian period (794 to 1185); the different instruments used; and several musical and dance performances.
