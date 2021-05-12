Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Gagaku' performance for Camp Zama community members

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A performer plays the "ryuteki," a traditional flute, during a "gagaku" (Japanese court music) concert held Dec. 5 at the Higashi-chiku Bunka Center in Zama City, Japan. The Zama International Association hosted the free concert specifically for foreign citizens who live or work in the Zama City area. A number of Camp Zama community members attended the concert.

    The performance included a bilingual explanation of the origins and history of gagaku, the oldest form of music and dance in Japan that dates back to the Heian period (794 to 1185); the different instruments used; and several musical and dance performances.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Gagaku' performance for Camp Zama community members, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

