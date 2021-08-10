Zama Middle High School quarterback Dominic Peruccio, right, tries to evade an M.C. Perry High School defender during ZMHS' Homecoming game, held Oct. 8 at Trojan Field at Camp Zama, Japan. The Trojans fought hard but came up just short, losing 31-26.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 05:23
|Photo ID:
|6997931
|VIRIN:
|211008-O-PR478-354
|Resolution:
|2006x1343
|Size:
|280.86 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Middle High School 2021 Homecoming Game, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
