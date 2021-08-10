Zama Middle High School quarterback Dominic Peruccio, right, tries to evade an M.C. Perry High School defender during ZMHS' Homecoming game, held Oct. 8 at Trojan Field at Camp Zama, Japan. The Trojans fought hard but came up just short, losing 31-26.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 05:23 Photo ID: 6997931 VIRIN: 211008-O-PR478-354 Resolution: 2006x1343 Size: 280.86 KB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Zama Middle High School 2021 Homecoming Game, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.