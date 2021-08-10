Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Middle High School 2021 Homecoming Game

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Zama Middle High School quarterback Dominic Peruccio, right, tries to evade an M.C. Perry High School defender during ZMHS' Homecoming game, held Oct. 8 at Trojan Field at Camp Zama, Japan. The Trojans fought hard but came up just short, losing 31-26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 05:23
    Photo ID: 6997931
    VIRIN: 211008-O-PR478-354
    Resolution: 2006x1343
    Size: 280.86 KB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Middle High School 2021 Homecoming Game, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    football
    Homecoming
    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Zama Middle High School

