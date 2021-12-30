Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American forces Network Europe T-Shirt design

    American forces Network Europe T-Shirt design

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    This graphic represents the over 180 military personnel who contribute to American Forces Network’s mission to serve America’s best through entertaining delivery of command information through radio and television platforms, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 22, 2021. The design includes banners, stars, laurels, wings, lightning bolts and text surrounding a shield, stamped with an image of an American eagle wearing an Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform cap, paying homage to a vintage-looking military design style. The shirt was entered in the 2021 AFN Europe T-Shirt Design Contest and was selected as AFN Europe’s winning morale shirt over seven other designs. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6996573
    VIRIN: 210722-F-IK699-001
    Resolution: 6000x6000
    Size: 24.01 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American forces Network Europe T-Shirt design, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    DMA

    Incirlik Air Base

    graphic

    T-shirt

    AFN Incirlik

    TAGS

    DMA
    Incirlik Air Base
    graphic
    AFNE
    T-shirt
    AFN Incirlik

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT