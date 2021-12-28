EPA Demonstrates Flushing and Water Restoration Processes

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 29, 2021) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Donovan, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron commander and deputy public works officer, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam(JBPHH), explains the flushing process and the restoration of drinking water with the residents of the affected Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

