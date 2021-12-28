Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EPA Demonstrates Flushing and Water Restoration Processes [Image 2 of 5]

    EPA Demonstrates Flushing and Water Restoration Processes

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 29, 2021) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Donovan, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron commander and deputy public works officer, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam(JBPHH), explains the flushing process and the restoration of drinking water with the residents of the affected JBPHH housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hannah Adams)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 22:43
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    JBPHH
    RedHill
    SafeWaters

