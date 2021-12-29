Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 people from plane crash near Florida Keys Marathon International Airport

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon 33-foot Special Purpose Craftboat crew and a good Samaritan rescued three people from a plane crash near Marathon, Florida, Dec. 29, 2021. The boat crew embarked the three survivors from a good Samaritan and transported them ashore to local emergency medical services technicians with minor injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
