    Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 people from plane crash near Florida Keys Marathon International Airport

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon 33-foot Special Purpose Craftboat crew and a good Samaritan rescued three people from a plane crash near Marathon, Florida, Dec. 29, 2021. The boat crew embarked the three survivors from a good Samaritan and transported them ashore to local emergency medical services technicians with minor injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Rescue
    Marathon
    Florida
    District 7

