Soldiers in the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii completed the Green Mile on Nov, 18, 2021. The Green Mile was the culminating event of JOTC, a 12 day program of instruction, where Soldiers learned tactics, techniques, and procedures to fight, adapt, and survive in the austere jungle environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 22:08 Photo ID: 6996478 VIRIN: 211118-A-QS692-631 Resolution: 4474x2983 Size: 2.09 MB Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Green Mile, by SGT Jennifer Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.