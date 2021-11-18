Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) Green Mile

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Arnold 

    25th Infantry Division Band

    Soldiers in the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii completed the Green Mile on Nov, 18, 2021. The Green Mile was the culminating event of JOTC, a 12 day program of instruction, where Soldiers learned tactics, techniques, and procedures to fight, adapt, and survive in the austere jungle environment.

    Schofield Barracks
    JOTC
    Green Mile

