Teamwork equals success

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Bilbey, a martial arts instructor, observes students during a belt achievement event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 17. 2021. A belt achievement event is a series of obstacles and challenges that students must overcome, using teamwork and recently acquired knowledge, in order to receive their new belts from their instructors. MCMAP is designed to improve the warfighting capabilities of individual Marines and units, enhance Marines' esprit de corps, and foster the warrior ethos in the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

