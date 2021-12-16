Teamwork equals success

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Bilbey, a martial arts instructor, observes students during a belt achievement event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 17. 2021. A belt achievement event is a series of obstacles and challenges that students must overcome, using teamwork and recently acquired knowledge, in order to receive their new belts from their instructors. MCMAP is designed to improve the warfighting capabilities of individual Marines and units, enhance Marines' esprit de corps, and foster the warrior ethos in the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Photo ID: 6996075
    VIRIN: 211216-M-MY099-1287
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
