    Memorial Day on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lasheba James 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    210531-XN169-1023 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (May 31, 2021) Hospital Corpsman Chief Abigail Barrera plants a flag in front of a grave at Cuzco Wells Cemetary, May 31, 2021. In honor of Memorial Day, service members on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pay tribute to those who have gone before us and paid the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lasheba James/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 12:34
    Photo ID: 6996011
    VIRIN: 210531-N-XN169-1005
    Resolution: 5092x4228
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by PO3 Lasheba James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    U.S. Navy
    Cuba
    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay: Guantanamo Bay
    Cuzco Wells Cemetary

