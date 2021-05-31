Memorial Day on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

210531-XN169-1023 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (May 31, 2021) Hospital Corpsman Chief Abigail Barrera plants a flag in front of a grave at Cuzco Wells Cemetary, May 31, 2021. In honor of Memorial Day, service members on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay pay tribute to those who have gone before us and paid the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lasheba James/Released)

