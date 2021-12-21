Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting the pandemic [Image 4 of 4]

    Fighting the pandemic

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    U.S. Army Specialist Alexis Bermudez, right, an interior electrician assigned to the Screening section Joint Task Force-Puerto Rico, manage a face shield to U.S. Army Sergeant Jose De Leon Ortiz in preparation to screen the travelers at Ceiba’s ferries terminal, December 21, 2021. JTF-PR Guardsmen screened all travelers between Vieques\Culebra and Puerto Rico as part of all safety precautions taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 20:18
    Photo ID: 6995502
    VIRIN: 211221-Z-DG109-1001
    Resolution: 3060x2447
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting the pandemic [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

