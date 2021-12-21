U.S. Army Specialist Alexis Bermudez, an interior electrician assigned to the Screening section Joint Task Force-Puerto Rico, captures the temperature reading of an incoming traveler at Ceiba’s ferries terminal, December 21, 2021. JTF-PR Guardsmen screened all travelers between Vieques\Culebra and Puerto Rico as part of all safety precautions taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6995498
|VIRIN:
|211221-Z-DG109-1004
|Resolution:
|3428x2448
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighting the pandemic [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS
