A U.S. Air National Guard fireman assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing responds to a simulated emergency during an exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 26, 2021. Training exercises lead to Airmen getting accustomed to operating within the spectrum of their career field and ensure they are ready to go at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:45 Photo ID: 6995390 VIRIN: 210326-F-PV484-1397 Resolution: 1702x1216 Size: 1.15 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Desert Fireman, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.