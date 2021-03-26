Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Desert Fireman

    Desert Fireman

    KUWAIT

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air National Guard fireman assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing responds to a simulated emergency during an exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 26, 2021. Training exercises lead to Airmen getting accustomed to operating within the spectrum of their career field and ensure they are ready to go at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:45
    Photo ID: 6995390
    VIRIN: 210326-F-PV484-1397
    Resolution: 1702x1216
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Fireman, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fireman
    civil engineer
    exercise
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT