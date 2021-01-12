Republic of Korea Navy Sailors and EODMU-1 Sailors Conduct SME Exchange

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2021) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 and Republic of Korea Navy EOD Sailors train on a simulated explosive device during a subject matter expert (SME) exchange at Naval Base Point Loma, Dec. 1. Navy EOD pursues SME exchanges to improve the understanding and interoperability between the U.S. and its partner nations and allies. EODMU-1 is a component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, secures the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protects the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Al Kulik) 211201-N-CU785-0001

