    MICC begins new chapter in NCO professional development

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Ryan Mattox 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Master Sgt. Enrique Torres reviews training on recent changes to Army Regulation 25-50, Preparing and Managing Army Correspondence, Feb. 5 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The training is part of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC begins new chapter in NCO professional development, by Ryan Mattox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

