Master Sgt. Enrique Torres reviews training on recent changes to Army Regulation 25-50, Preparing and Managing Army Correspondence, Feb. 5 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The training is part of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Program.

MICC begins new chapter in NCO professional development