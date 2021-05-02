Master Sgt. Enrique Torres reviews training on recent changes to Army Regulation 25-50, Preparing and Managing Army Correspondence, Feb. 5 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The training is part of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Program.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6995175
|VIRIN:
|210205-A-OR745-001
|Resolution:
|4254x2726
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC begins new chapter in NCO professional development, by Ryan Mattox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
