Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF Studio

    GRF Studio

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill, right, from Houston, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department, takes identification photos of Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Frederick Caragay, from San Diego, assigned to Ford’s air department, Dec. 28, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 12:10
    Photo ID: 6995112
    VIRIN: 211228-N-DN657-1071
    Resolution: 4695x3354
    Size: 885.23 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Studio, by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    studio
    US Navy
    GRF
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT