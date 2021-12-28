Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Manvir Gill, right, from Houston, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) media department, takes identification photos of Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Frederick Caragay, from San Diego, assigned to Ford’s air department, Dec. 28, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 12:10
|Photo ID:
|6995112
|VIRIN:
|211228-N-DN657-1071
|Resolution:
|4695x3354
|Size:
|885.23 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Studio, by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
