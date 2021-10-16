Sgt. Logan Blades competes in the Apprentice Skilled Pole Climb during the International Lineman's Rodeo

Sgt. Logan Blades, a Soldier assigned to Charlie Company, 249th Engineer Battalion, Prime Power, competes in the Apprentice Skilled Pole Climb during the International Lineman's Rodeo alongside industry professionals at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs, Kan., on Oct. 16, 2021. The event tests the Lineman’s ability climb properly by carrying an uncooked egg in their mouth up and down the pole and switching the egg to different pink bags while on top of the pole. (Photo by Reagan Zimmerman, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Public Affairs Specialist)

