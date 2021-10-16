Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Logan Blades competes in the Apprentice Skilled Pole Climb during the International Lineman's Rodeo

    Sgt. Logan Blades competes in the Apprentice Skilled Pole Climb during the International Lineman's Rodeo

    BONNER SPRINGS, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Sgt. Logan Blades, a Soldier assigned to Charlie Company, 249th Engineer Battalion, Prime Power, competes in the Apprentice Skilled Pole Climb during the International Lineman's Rodeo alongside industry professionals at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs, Kan., on Oct. 16, 2021. The event tests the Lineman’s ability climb properly by carrying an uncooked egg in their mouth up and down the pole and switching the egg to different pink bags while on top of the pole. (Photo by Reagan Zimmerman, Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Public Affairs Specialist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 11:57
    Photo ID: 6995093
    VIRIN: 211016-A-UD311-046
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: BONNER SPRINGS, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Logan Blades competes in the Apprentice Skilled Pole Climb during the International Lineman's Rodeo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    12P Prime Power Production Specialist

    TAGS

    USACE
    Prime Power
    249th Engineer Battalion
    International Linemans Rodeo
    Logan Blades

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT