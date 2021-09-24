Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight test fitness

    Flight test fitness

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    This past March, after nearly a year of delays due to COVID-19, the U.S. Air Force announced that physical fitness testing would resume July 1. To help upcoming testers focus and get themselves back into a fitness mindset, the 413th Flight Test Group started a fitness initiative for members to take part in. The voluntary effort involved a schedule of various activities available throughout the week. Activities included morning and afternoon walks and runs, midday strength-training workouts, low-impact circuit training and sports-based team activities. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jamal D. Sutter)

    FTG promotes fitness with new initiative

