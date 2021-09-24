This past March, after nearly a year of delays due to COVID-19, the U.S. Air Force announced that physical fitness testing would resume July 1. To help upcoming testers focus and get themselves back into a fitness mindset, the 413th Flight Test Group started a fitness initiative for members to take part in. The voluntary effort involved a schedule of various activities available throughout the week. Activities included morning and afternoon walks and runs, midday strength-training workouts, low-impact circuit training and sports-based team activities. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jamal D. Sutter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 10:32 Photo ID: 6995008 VIRIN: 210924-F-PO994-2001 Resolution: 3000x1688 Size: 1.81 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight test fitness, by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.