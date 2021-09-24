Flight test fitness

This past March, after nearly a year of delays due to COVID-19, the U.S. Air Force announced that physical fitness testing would resume July 1. To help upcoming testers focus and get themselves back into a fitness mindset, the 413th Flight Test Group started a fitness initiative for members to take part in. The voluntary effort involved a schedule of various activities available throughout the week. Activities included morning and afternoon walks and runs, midday strength-training workouts, low-impact circuit training and sports-based team activities. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jamal D. Sutter)
FTG promotes fitness with new initiative
