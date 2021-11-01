210111-N-HA192-1087
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Jan. 11, 2021) - Boatswain's Mate Seaman Christian Orellana, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conducts preservation maintenance on the side of the ship, Jan. 11, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew F. Brown)
