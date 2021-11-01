Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preservation Maintenance

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    210111-N-HA192-1087
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (Jan. 11, 2021) - Boatswain's Mate Seaman Christian Orellana, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conducts preservation maintenance on the side of the ship, Jan. 11, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew F. Brown)

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Navy
    Preservation maintenance
    Yard period

