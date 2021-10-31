Operation Allies Refuge Logo

This logo was created as an official identity design for all products covering Operation Allies Refuge Oct. 30, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Operation Allies Refuge was the U.S. military’s operation to facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. This logo includes sans serif text accompanied by stripes buttoned by a tilted star. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

