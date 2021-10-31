Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    10.31.2021

    Photo by Airman Gary Hilton 

    This logo was created as an official identity design for all products covering Operation Allies Refuge Oct. 30, 2021, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Operation Allies Refuge was the U.S. military’s operation to facilitate the safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. This logo includes sans serif text accompanied by stripes buttoned by a tilted star. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 05:08
    Photo ID: 6994832
    VIRIN: 211030-F-IK699-0001
    Resolution: 3000x3000
    Size: 245.72 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge Logo, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

