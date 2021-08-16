Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Variant Info Graphic

    Delta Variant Info Graphic

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Kirtland requires everyone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine to continue wearing masks and highly encourage those individuals to arrange for vaccination. Info graphic created on August 16, 2021 for online use and for display throughout Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Wayne Gray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 17:55
    Photo ID: 6994657
    VIRIN: 210816-F-CB319-001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 5.95 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Variant Info Graphic, by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Albuquerque
    Kirtland AFB
    COVID-19
    Delta Variant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT