    377 ABW Coin Design

    377 ABW Coin Design

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A coin design for the 377th Air Base Wing commander located at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico on December 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Wayne Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 17:37
    Photo ID: 6994656
    VIRIN: 211215-F-CB319-001
    Resolution: 2400x3300
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377 ABW Coin Design, by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Coin
    Albuquerque
    Kirtland AFB
    377 ABW

