A coin design for the 377th Air Base Wing commander located at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico on December 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Wayne Gray)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6994656
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-CB319-001
|Resolution:
|2400x3300
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 377 ABW Coin Design, by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
