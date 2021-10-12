Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Irwin medical leaders visit local hospitals

    Fort Irwin medical leaders visit local hospitals

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    Leaders from Weed Army Community Hospital discuss facility capabilities with Desert Valley Hospital staff December 10, at Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville, Calif. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 17:29
    Photo ID: 6994652
    VIRIN: 211210-A-PV892-0903
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Irwin medical leaders visit local hospitals, by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Irwin medical leaders visit local hospitals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    Army Medicine
    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT