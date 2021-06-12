Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCTP OC/T Coordination

    MCTP OC/T Coordination

    JAPAN

    12.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Mission Command Training Program

    Capt. Jonathan Argyle, an observer-coach-trainer (OC/T) with the Mission Command Training Program (MCTP), speaks with a Japanese service member and interpreter to coordinate training between the forces during Yama Sakura, a joint bilateral military exercise with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1-12 December 2021, conducted across multiple camps in Japan. MCTP delivered a contingent of observer-coach-trainers (OC/T) to support the training alongside Australian and Japanese OC/T teams.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6994640
    VIRIN: 211208-A-TB538-001
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCTP OC/T Coordination, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MCTP supports large-scale US-Japanese ground forces exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yama Sakura
    TRADOC
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT