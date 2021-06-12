MCTP OC/T Coordination

Capt. Jonathan Argyle, an observer-coach-trainer (OC/T) with the Mission Command Training Program (MCTP), speaks with a Japanese service member and interpreter to coordinate training between the forces during Yama Sakura, a joint bilateral military exercise with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1-12 December 2021, conducted across multiple camps in Japan. MCTP delivered a contingent of observer-coach-trainers (OC/T) to support the training alongside Australian and Japanese OC/T teams.

