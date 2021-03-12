4th LRS Airman recognized for Wingman Wednesday

Airman Jasmine Cardin, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation vehicle operator, poses in front of a 10K All Terrain forklift at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Dec. 3, 2021. The 4th LRS is one of the 4th Mission Support Group’s most diverse squadrons with more than 375 Airmen and civilians in eight Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

