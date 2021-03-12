Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th LRS Airman recognized for Wingman Wednesday

    4th LRS Airman recognized for Wingman Wednesday

    86083, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class sabrina fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman Jasmine Cardin, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation vehicle operator, poses in front of a 10K All Terrain forklift at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Dec. 3, 2021. The 4th LRS is one of the 4th Mission Support Group's most diverse squadrons with more than 375 Airmen and civilians in eight Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021
    Photo ID: 6994446
    VIRIN: 211203-F-BD538-1352
    Resolution: 5238x3485
    Size: 823.28 KB
    Location: 86083, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th LRS Airman recognized for Wingman Wednesday, by A1C sabrina fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ground transportation
    Seymour Johnson
    4th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    4th LRS
    Wingman Wednesday

