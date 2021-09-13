Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Squadron T-Shirt Design

    AFN Incirlik Squadron T-Shirt Design

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    This graphic was designed as a squadron t-shirt for American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Sept. 3, 2021. The design includes banners, stars, laurels and text surrounding a shield, pierced by a sword and stamped with the image of an American eagle, wearing a titan helmet, recognizing Incirlik Air Base’s “Team Titan.” (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 06:31
    Photo ID: 6994304
    VIRIN: 210913-F-IK699-0001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 77.11 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Squadron T-Shirt Design, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

