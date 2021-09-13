This graphic was designed as a squadron t-shirt for American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Sept. 3, 2021. The design includes banners, stars, laurels and text surrounding a shield, pierced by a sword and stamped with the image of an American eagle, wearing a titan helmet, recognizing Incirlik Air Base’s “Team Titan.” (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 06:31
|Photo ID:
|6994304
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-IK699-0001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|77.11 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Squadron T-Shirt Design, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
