Tropic Lightning Brass Band Playing at the General's Loop

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band's Tropic Lightning Brass Band played at the General's Loop on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii for Music on the Lawn during Tropic Lightning Week Oct. 4, 2021. Tropic Lightning Week celebrated the 80th commemoration of the Division which also included events such as the Best Squad Competition, State of the Division, and the presentation of the Guadalcanal Cup.

