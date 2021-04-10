Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Lightning Brass Band Playing at the General's Loop

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Arnold 

    25th Infantry Division Band

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band's Tropic Lightning Brass Band played at the General's Loop on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii for Music on the Lawn during Tropic Lightning Week Oct. 4, 2021. Tropic Lightning Week celebrated the 80th commemoration of the Division which also included events such as the Best Squad Competition, State of the Division, and the presentation of the Guadalcanal Cup.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Lightning Brass Band Playing at the General's Loop, by SGT Jennifer Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Bands
    Tropic Lightning Week

