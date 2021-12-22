Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    GULF OF ADEN

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 22, 2021) Cpl. Devin Dobson, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), cuts the hair of Lance Cpl. Raevonte Gray, assigned to the 11th MEU, in the troop barber shop aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Dec. 22. Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 23:54
    Photo ID: 6993615
    VIRIN: 211222-N-EB193-1042
    Resolution: 4875x3482
    Size: 933.86 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    ESSEX
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT