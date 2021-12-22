USS Essex Underway Operations

GULF OF ADEN (Dec. 22, 2021) Cpl. Devin Dobson, assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), cuts the hair of Lance Cpl. Raevonte Gray, assigned to the 11th MEU, in the troop barber shop aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Dec. 22. Essex and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

