Coast Guard repatriates 39 Cubans to Cuba

A towing vessel's crewmember notified Sector Key West watchstanders of two overloaded rustic vessels approximately 10 miles off Long Key, Florida, Dec. 20, 2021. The people were repatriated to Cuba, Dec. 24, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6993480
|VIRIN:
|211220-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|2881x2161
|Size:
|407.86 KB
|Location:
|ISLAMORADA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|41
|Downloads:
|0
