    ISLAMORADA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A towing vessel's crewmember notified Sector Key West watchstanders of two overloaded rustic vessels approximately 10 miles off Long Key, Florida, Dec. 20, 2021. The people were repatriated to Cuba, Dec. 24, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 12:27
    Photo ID: 6993480
    VIRIN: 211220-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 2881x2161
    Size: 407.86 KB
    Location: ISLAMORADA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 39 Cubans to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sector key west
    Florida Keys
    cubans
    Station Islamorada
    migrant interdiction

