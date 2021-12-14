Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tough Conversation: Suicide, mental health awareness

    Tough Conversation: Suicide, mental health awareness

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine hosted their “Tough Conversation” forum at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Dec. 14, 2021, where they discussed suicide awareness and mental health issues with 12 military members and Department of Defense civilians.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:43
    Photo ID: 6993017
    VIRIN: 211214-F-AR004-112
    Resolution: 1243x961
    Size: 384.51 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tough Conversation: Suicide, mental health awareness, by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    JBSA
    502dABW
    Tough Conversations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT