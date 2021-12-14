Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine hosted their “Tough Conversation” forum at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Dec. 14, 2021, where they discussed suicide awareness and mental health issues with 12 military members and Department of Defense civilians.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:43 Photo ID: 6993017 VIRIN: 211214-F-AR004-112 Resolution: 1243x961 Size: 384.51 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tough Conversation: Suicide, mental health awareness, by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.