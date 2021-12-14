Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine hosted their “Tough Conversation” forum at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Dec. 14, 2021, where they discussed suicide awareness and mental health issues with 12 military members and Department of Defense civilians.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6993017
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-AR004-112
|Resolution:
|1243x961
|Size:
|384.51 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tough Conversation: Suicide, mental health awareness, by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT