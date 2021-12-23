Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tuskegee Airmen Photo Illustration

    Tuskegee Airmen Photo Illustration

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Historic photo of Tuskegee Airmen with rolling clouds. This is a still image that was turned into a GIF animation to celebrate African American Heritage Month at Sheppard Air Force base in 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6991503
    VIRIN: 211223-F-ES997-006
    Resolution: 500x275
    Size: 19.9 KB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tuskegee Airmen Photo Illustration, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Photo Illustration
    #Airpower
    #Tuskegee
    #Aircraft
    #Sheppard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT