This a logo featuring the TAI-35 Character for 82 TRW Public Affairs office. This character and this logo will be featured in an new digital information system around the base, debuting in 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 10:15
|Photo ID:
|6991468
|VIRIN:
|211222-F-ES997-004
|Resolution:
|1800x1800
|Size:
|180.56 KB
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard TV Logo, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT