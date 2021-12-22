Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheppard TV Logo

    Sheppard TV Logo

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    This a logo featuring the TAI-35 Character for 82 TRW Public Affairs office. This character and this logo will be featured in an new digital information system around the base, debuting in 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:15
    Photo ID: 6991468
    VIRIN: 211222-F-ES997-004
    Resolution: 1800x1800
    Size: 180.56 KB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard TV Logo, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Logo
    #Airpower
    #Aircraft
    #Sheppard
    #Digital Art

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT