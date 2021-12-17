Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Like a tornado through his body: Pittsburgh District employee fights for his life, survives COVID-19

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Mark Ivanisin, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operations supervisor for navigation on the Allegheny River, poses with his wife, Christan, for a portrait in his home in Pittsburgh, Dec. 17, 2021. Earlier this year, Ivanisin spent 52 days in the hospital fighting for his life against the COVID-19 virus and the pneumonia that followed. “I always took for granted that he was strong and healthy. He could lift anything, move anything. And that’s all gone, physically, all because on his lungs,” Christan said of the impact the virus had on her husband’s body. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Pittsburgh District
    pneumonia
    COVID

