Like a tornado through his body: Pittsburgh District employee fights for his life, survives COVID-19

Mark Ivanisin, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District operations supervisor for navigation on the Allegheny River, poses with his wife, Christan, for a portrait in his home in Pittsburgh, Dec. 17, 2021. Earlier this year, Ivanisin spent 52 days in the hospital fighting for his life against the COVID-19 virus and the pneumonia that followed. “I always took for granted that he was strong and healthy. He could lift anything, move anything. And that’s all gone, physically, all because on his lungs,” Christan said of the impact the virus had on her husband’s body. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

