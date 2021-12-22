Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    This is a graphic used in conjunction with many similar graphics combined to create an animated presentation for the Air Crew Summit in 2021. This specific presentation highlighted innovations in the Pilot Training Program utilizing VR Technology.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:07
    Photo ID: 6991465
    VIRIN: 211222-F-ES997-003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 148.79 KB
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly Fight Win, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Anniversary
    #Airpower
    #Aircraft
    #Sheppard
    #Animation

