CMSAF visits Cheyenne Mountain SFS

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits the 21st Security Forces Squadron and 21st Civil Engineering fire department personnel at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Colorado, Oct. 22, 2021. Bass had the opportunity to engage with Airmen and Guardians to learn the impact of SFS and fire department.
|10.22.2021
|12.21.2021 14:55
|6989637
|211022-F-SK775-1125
|6654x4851
|32.67 MB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|1
|0
