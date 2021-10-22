Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits Cheyenne Mountain SFS

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits the 21st Security Forces Squadron and 21st Civil Engineering fire department personnel at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Colorado, Oct. 22, 2021. Bass had the opportunity to engage with Airmen and Guardians to learn the impact of SFS and fire department.

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station

