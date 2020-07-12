Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Night Ops

    Osan Night Ops

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, directs an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the runway during routine training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2021 02:29
    Photo ID: 6900896
    VIRIN: 201208-F-JR630-1005
    Resolution: 7238x4815
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Night Ops, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3N0X6 #2-TNG-NICOLEMOLIGNANO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT