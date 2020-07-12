A U.S. Airman assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, directs an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the runway during routine training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2021 02:29
|Photo ID:
|6900896
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-JR630-1005
|Resolution:
|7238x4815
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Night Ops, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT