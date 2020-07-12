Osan Night Ops

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, directs an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the runway during routine training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

Date Taken: 12.07.2020
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR