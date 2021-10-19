The Modern War Institute hosted its annual USMA Class of 2006 War Studies Conference Oct. 5 via Microsoft Teams. This year’s conference was centered around “Adversary capabilities and strategies,” specifically between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). (Screenshot provided by the Modern War Institute)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 11:15 Photo ID: 6898815 VIRIN: 211019-A-AB123-001 Resolution: 1293x862 Size: 701.11 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWI hosts panel on adversary capabilities, strategies, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.