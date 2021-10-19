Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWI hosts panel on adversary capabilities, strategies

    MWI hosts panel on adversary capabilities, strategies

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The Modern War Institute hosted its annual USMA Class of 2006 War Studies Conference Oct. 5 via Microsoft Teams. This year’s conference was centered around “Adversary capabilities and strategies,” specifically between the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). (Screenshot provided by the Modern War Institute)

    

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Modern War Institute
    War Studies Conference

