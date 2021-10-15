Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Birthday

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Jason Rodman 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), and deputy commander of NAVIFOR, Ms. Elizabeth Nashold flank Petty Officer 2nd Class Kingsalaam Ramsey and Captain Budd Bergloff, during a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the Navy’s 246th birthday. In accordance with Navy tradition, the Sailors cutting the cake are the youngest and the oldest aged Sailors at the command. The Navy theme this year is “Resilient and Ready,” which speaks to the Navy’s history of rising above the most challenging crises, such as the loss of a ship or a global pandemic, and still maintain force lethality and preparedness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Birthday, by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach

