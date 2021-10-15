Navy Birthday

Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), and deputy commander of NAVIFOR, Ms. Elizabeth Nashold flank Petty Officer 2nd Class Kingsalaam Ramsey and Captain Budd Bergloff, during a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the Navy’s 246th birthday. In accordance with Navy tradition, the Sailors cutting the cake are the youngest and the oldest aged Sailors at the command. The Navy theme this year is “Resilient and Ready,” which speaks to the Navy’s history of rising above the most challenging crises, such as the loss of a ship or a global pandemic, and still maintain force lethality and preparedness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

