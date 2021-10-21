Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to use your thermostat correctly

    

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.21.2021

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    The numbers on the thermostat show how warm it gets in the room, and at the same time provides information on how to save energy. However, many people misinterpret the numbers. A radiator will not warm up faster just because you turn it all the way up.

    Combat common heating mistakes, saving money and energy

