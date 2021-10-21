The numbers on the thermostat show how warm it gets in the room, and at the same time provides information on how to save energy. However, many people misinterpret the numbers. A radiator will not warm up faster just because you turn it all the way up.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 05:10 Photo ID: 6897576 VIRIN: 211021-A-XX123-1001 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 211.62 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How to use your thermostat correctly, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.