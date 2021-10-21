U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden trick or treating

This year, Halloween trick or treating at U.S. Army Garrison housing areas will be supported on Sunday Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m.



Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Garrison has worked in coordination with the city of Wiesbaden to ensure we all are accommodating local Hessen state and German COVID rules and regulations.



Participation in this year's Halloween activities in all residential housing areas of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden will be limited to residents and DoD ID cardholders only. Please be aware that no guest passes will be accepted during this event.



The Garrison will close all access roads and walkways to the residential areas of Aukamm housing and Crestview housing on October 31 between 5 and 9 p.m. Garrison military police and the local Wiesbaden police department will be on site to ensure everyone's safety and monitor increased traffic on the surrounding roads.



Current requirements to combat the spread of COVID, make these measures necessary. The Garrison looks forward to when American and German kids can celebrate this American holiday tradition together again, but the well-being of the families of these residential areas as well as the well-being of our German neighbors and families comes first.

