    Yokota C-130J Super Hercules tail code

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules tail is reflected in a puddle of water on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. The two-letter code displayed on the tail of U.S Air Force aircraft signifies the owning wing, with YJ belonging to the 374th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 20:10
    Photo ID: 6895634
    VIRIN: 210909-F-XW241-0273
    Resolution: 3868x5415
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota C-130J Super Hercules tail code, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    Air Force
    3N0X6

