The Army National Guard tackles modernization challenges

Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the director of the Army National Guard, leads other Army Guard senior leaders in a discussion on Army Guard future operational challenges during a panel forum at the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Panel members focused on the Army’s Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, digital culture, future workforce and balancing state and federal missions, as key points in ensuring Army Guard readiness to meet those future mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

