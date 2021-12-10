Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army National Guard tackles modernization challenges

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, the director of the Army National Guard, leads other Army Guard senior leaders in a discussion on Army Guard future operational challenges during a panel forum at the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Panel members focused on the Army’s Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, digital culture, future workforce and balancing state and federal missions, as key points in ensuring Army Guard readiness to meet those future mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army National Guard tackles modernization challenges, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NG
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    ARNG
    AUSA2021

