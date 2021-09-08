Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practice Makes Perfect: Uniformed Services University Students Learn Combat Casualty Care

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Ian Neligh 

    Uniformed Services University

    An instructor gives advice on how a team of medical school students at the Uniformed Services University should work on their simulated patient during the Advanced Combat Medical Experience. The exercise draws a host of different instructors with service and specialty backgrounds but all with expertise in combat medical care. (photo by Ian Neligh, USU)

