An instructor gives advice on how a team of medical school students at the Uniformed Services University should work on their simulated patient during the Advanced Combat Medical Experience. The exercise draws a host of different instructors with service and specialty backgrounds but all with expertise in combat medical care. (photo by Ian Neligh, USU)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 06:30
|Photo ID:
|6894491
|VIRIN:
|210825-D-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.29 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Practice Makes Perfect: Uniformed Services University Students Learn Combat Casualty Care, by Ian Neligh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Practice makes perfect: Uniformed Services University students learn combat casualty care
LEAVE A COMMENT