SERE Night Jumps - Portrait

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared May, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron, prepares for night parachute jumps at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 08, 2020. SERE instructors are required to maintain their parachute jumping expertise in order to teach pilots how to effectively use their parachuting gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins)

