Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE Night Jumps - Portrait

    SERE Night Jumps - Portrait

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared May, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) Specialist with the 22nd Training Squadron, prepares for night parachute jumps at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 08, 2020. SERE instructors are required to maintain their parachute jumping expertise in order to teach pilots how to effectively use their parachuting gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Hawkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6888896
    VIRIN: 200828-F-LD459-009
    Resolution: 2944x3680
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Night Jumps - Portrait, by SSgt Ariel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    SERE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT