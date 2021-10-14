Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Screaming’ for sweet deals: Commissary customers can use their benefit to save much on their Halloween candy, party supplies, or by entering a costume contest for a chance to win a turkey

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Commissary customers can save much for Halloween, whether it’s on candy for the legions of young, costumed visitors yelling “trick-or-treat,” for their party food and drink or by entering a costume contest for a chance to win a turkey.

