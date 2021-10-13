Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Uniform Fitting

    Chief Uniform Fitting

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Oct. 13, 2021) First class petty officers selected for advancement to chief petty officer are fitted for combination covers at the Kadena Air Base exchange uniform shop Oct. 13, 2021. Uniform fitting is part of the process in preparing them to become chief petty officers as the chief’s uniform is different than that of petty officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 02:39
    Photo ID: 6885465
    VIRIN: 211013-N-PQ586-1081
    Resolution: 7072x5051
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Uniform Fitting, by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    CPO
    advancement
    chief
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT