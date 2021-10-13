Chief Uniform Fitting

KADENA, Japan (Oct. 13, 2021) First class petty officers selected for advancement to chief petty officer are fitted for combination covers at the Kadena Air Base exchange uniform shop Oct. 13, 2021. Uniform fitting is part of the process in preparing them to become chief petty officers as the chief’s uniform is different than that of petty officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

