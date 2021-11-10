Spangdahlem refuels BTF bombers with VIPER kit for first time

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron fly over Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 11, 2021. Prior to their arrival at Spangdahlem the bombers integrated with Coalition JTACS from Lithuania and Air Force Special Operation Command's 352nd Special Operations Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, coordinated with the bomber aircrews and identified simulated ground targets. The mission focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability for the controllers responsible for coordinating airstrikes to support ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

Date Taken: 10.11.2021 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE