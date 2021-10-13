Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GHWB Sailors Cut Cake

    GHWB Sailors Cut Cake

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Eidson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Aguilar (center) and fellow GHWB Sailors cut a celebratory cake in honor of the Navy’s 246th birthday. For more than two centuries, we’ve delivered maritime security, economic prosperity and diplomatic strength for the United States through a ready and resilient force. GHWB provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 18:47
    Photo ID: 6885155
    VIRIN: 211013-N-AV609-2001
    Resolution: 2992x2244
    Size: 886.92 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Cut Cake, by PO3 Noah Eidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cake Cutting
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Aircraft Carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT