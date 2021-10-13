GHWB Sailors Cut Cake

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Aguilar (center) and fellow GHWB Sailors cut a celebratory cake in honor of the Navy’s 246th birthday. For more than two centuries, we’ve delivered maritime security, economic prosperity and diplomatic strength for the United States through a ready and resilient force. GHWB provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson)

